India vs West Indies 1st Test: India Leads by 104 Runs

India Leads West Indies by 104 Runs

1st Innings Score:

India – 266/4 in 78.4 overs

India is leading by 104 runs after their first innings. The team is in a strong position thanks to some brilliant batting performances.

Key Highlights:

Shubman Gill scored his 8th Test fifty.

KL Rahul played a brilliant innings, reaching a classy century.

Jasprit Bumrah took 3 wickets for 42 runs.

Mohammed Siraj picked up 4 wickets for 40 runs, troubling West Indies’ top order.

Match Facts: