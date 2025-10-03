Live
- Idly Kadai 2025 Box Office Collection
- MSRTC Aapli ST App | Live Bus Tracking in Maharashtra
- Kantara Chapter 1 Review: Rishab Shetty Delivers a Magnificent Folklore Blockbuster
- Fresh Pomegranate Juice: The Perfect Morning Boost For Health And Vitality
- Amazon Launches “Add to Delivery” Feature for Prime Members in the US
- Google Rolls Out Gemini 2.5 Flash with Viral ‘Nano Banana’ Tool, Sundar Pichai Urges Developers to “Go Bananas”
- Smart Kitchen Hacks To Remove Pesticides From Curry Leaves Without Losing Their Flavour
- Charity launches free clothing bank for Wenlock Hospital patients
- OTT This Weekend: IGT 11, The Game, Dakuaan Da Munda 3
- Falaknuma Parallel RoB Inaugurated: Hyderabad Gets Smooth Traffic Flow
India vs West Indies 1st Test: India Leads by 104 Runs
Highlights
India takes a 104-run lead in the 1st Test vs West Indies. KL Rahul scores century, Shubman Gill hits fifty, and Siraj shines with 4 wickets.
India Leads West Indies by 104 Runs
1st Innings Score:
India – 266/4 in 78.4 overs
India is leading by 104 runs after their first innings. The team is in a strong position thanks to some brilliant batting performances.
Key Highlights:
- Shubman Gill scored his 8th Test fifty.
- KL Rahul played a brilliant innings, reaching a classy century.
- Jasprit Bumrah took 3 wickets for 42 runs.
- Mohammed Siraj picked up 4 wickets for 40 runs, troubling West Indies’ top order.
Match Facts:
- Toss: West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first.
- Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, India.
- India is looking strong and can push for a big lead.
Next Story