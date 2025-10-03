  • Menu
India vs West Indies 1st Test: India Leads by 104 Runs

x

Highlights

India takes a 104-run lead in the 1st Test vs West Indies. KL Rahul scores century, Shubman Gill hits fifty, and Siraj shines with 4 wickets.

India Leads West Indies by 104 Runs

1st Innings Score:

India – 266/4 in 78.4 overs

India is leading by 104 runs after their first innings. The team is in a strong position thanks to some brilliant batting performances.

Key Highlights:

  • Shubman Gill scored his 8th Test fifty.
  • KL Rahul played a brilliant innings, reaching a classy century.
  • Jasprit Bumrah took 3 wickets for 42 runs.
  • Mohammed Siraj picked up 4 wickets for 40 runs, troubling West Indies’ top order.

Match Facts:

  • Toss: West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first.
  • Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, India.
  • India is looking strong and can push for a big lead.
