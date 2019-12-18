Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Sports > Cricket

India's squad should be ready 4 months before T20 World Cup: Yuvraj

India
Highlights

Former India stars Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday said Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup team should be finalised four months prior to the...

New Delhi : Former India stars Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday said Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup team should be finalised four months prior to the marquee event.

"I think the team should be ready four months before the World Cup, I mean what should be your 16 or 14. I think we should be ready prior to the World Cup," said Yuvraj during a session of 'Agenda Aaj Tak'.

India is auditioning for the tournament by trying out lots of youngsters. Yuvraj, India's 2011 World Cup hero, backed all-rounder Shivam Dube, who made his debut in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies.

"Let's see what combination we get. I liked the fact that they included Shivam Dube. He is a good option because he a left-hander, who can bowl also, because Hardik (Pandya) has fitness concerns."

Yuvraj's former teammate Harbhajan Singh echoed similar views. "The team should be set and players should know that they are playing the World cup, it shouldn't happen that there is any doubt whether one will get a place," said Harbhajan, who was part of India's two World Cup winning teams.

"They should be sure about their place and role in the team. The more clarity they have it would be better for India's preparation."

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top