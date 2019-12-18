India's squad should be ready 4 months before T20 World Cup: Yuvraj

New Delhi : Former India stars Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday said Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup team should be finalised four months prior to the marquee event.

"I think the team should be ready four months before the World Cup, I mean what should be your 16 or 14. I think we should be ready prior to the World Cup," said Yuvraj during a session of 'Agenda Aaj Tak'.

India is auditioning for the tournament by trying out lots of youngsters. Yuvraj, India's 2011 World Cup hero, backed all-rounder Shivam Dube, who made his debut in the three-match T20 series against the West Indies.

"Let's see what combination we get. I liked the fact that they included Shivam Dube. He is a good option because he a left-hander, who can bowl also, because Hardik (Pandya) has fitness concerns."

Yuvraj's former teammate Harbhajan Singh echoed similar views. "The team should be set and players should know that they are playing the World cup, it shouldn't happen that there is any doubt whether one will get a place," said Harbhajan, who was part of India's two World Cup winning teams.

"They should be sure about their place and role in the team. The more clarity they have it would be better for India's preparation."