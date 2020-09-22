IPL 2020, CSK vs RR: Sanju Samson tears apart CSK line-up, Twitterati heaps praise on young Kerala batsman 

Sanju Samson scored a 19-ball half-century during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

After seven overs, Samson was 37 off and MS Dhoni next brought Piyush Chawla in action. The CSK spinner, who became the third-highest wicket in the tournament during CSK's outing against Mumbai Indians (MI) last week, ended up getting hit for 21 runs, thanks to Samson's three sixes and three singles.

While the 19-ball fifty was Samson's best in his IPL career so far, it was also the joint-second fastest half-century for RR along with Owais Shah. It was also the joint-fastest fifty against CSK after Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul did the same in 2019.

After RR were put to bat, CSK bowler Deepak Chahar drew first blood by removing debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal in the third over. The 18-year-old went back to the pavilion after scoring six off six. The dismissal brought Samson to the crease. Steven Smith, who opened for RR with Jaiswal, and Samson settled well in the middle and built a partnership of 121 runs for the second wicket.

While Samson hammered 74 from 32 balls, including nine sixes and one four, Smith is nearing his half-century. His has so far hit three sixes and three boundaries so far.