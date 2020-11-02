IPL 2020: CSK’s Shane Watson retires from all forms of cricket

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Shane Watson announcement from all forms of cricket on Monday following his side's final match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

While CSK's final game was against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday, Watson's last appearance came in CSK's clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Oct. 29, in which the Aussie all-rounder scored 14.

"Watson was very emotional when he told the CSK dressing room after the last game that he would retire. He said that it was a great privilege for him to play for the franchise," a source told TOI.

Before joining the CSK camp in 2018, Watson represented Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL. In fact, the former Australian batsman won the inaugural edition in 2008 with RR under his fellow Australian Shane Warne's captaincy. With 472 runs at an average of 47.2 and 17 wickets to name his, Watson was named the Player of the Tournament in IPL 2008.

Watson, who retired from international cricket at the end of the T20 World Cup in 2016, did not make an impact in IPL 2020 - the first ever season where CSK failed to make it to the playoffs. The 39-year-old all-rounder scored 299 runs from 11 innings at an average of 29.90, which includes a best score of unbeaten 83 that came in CSK's 10-wicket win over KXIP in the two sides' first meeting in IPL 2020. He was much more efficient in the previous two seasons, in which he scored 398 in 2019 and 555 in 2018 – a season in which CSK won their third IPL title.

Overall, Watson has scored 3,874 runs and picked up 92 wickets from 145 IPL matches. Watson has represented Australia in all three formats, having scored over 10,000 runs and picked up close to 300 wickets for them across formats.