IPL 2020: In a 'weird situation', Mitchell Marsh's scans gone missing in UAE

Injured all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's scans reportedly never reached Cricket Australia and the board is clueless about how the reports were lost in the UAE.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL) duty with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Marsh suffered an ankle injury. The Australian cricketer twisted his ankle while bowling in SRH's opening fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Within a couple of days, SRH announced Marsh was ruled out of the tournament and was replaced by West Indies Test captain Jason Holder. Marsh managed to fly back to Australia and currently is under a 14-day quarantine back at home in Perth.

Marsh recently revealed the "weird situation" of his scans in a conversation with reporters in a Zoom press conference.

"We don't really know what happened with the scans over in the UAE. Cricket Australia haven't been able to get their hands on them so it's a bit of a weird situation. Cricket Australia got a report but they weren't able to get their eyes on the scans which made it tougher for them to make decisions around what it actually is," said Marsh in the interview.

In the same interview, Marsh also expressed that is frustrating to not play cricket at the moment, especially after making a significant contribution to Australia in the recently-concluded away series against England.

"Hopefully I'll go for another scan at some point this week if I can get clearance, and then we'll be a lot clearer on what we're dealing with. This one is obviously really frustrating and a little bit unlucky. I've tried to dive for a ball like that a thousand times in my career. It's one of those frustrating injuries. I've been through a few now so I think I know how to deal with it. I moaned and groaned for about 48 hours in the UAE.

(Before that) It was nice to contribute to a few wins for Australia again. I went over there in a really good headspace. Six months at home working on my game and I was just in a really good place in my life. It's always disappointing to not be playing cricket now. That's the way it goes sometimes. I was really looking forward to playing in the IPL, having not played there for a few years but it obviously it wasn't meant to be this year," the 28-year-old Western Australia cricketer added.