IPL 2020: 'One of our most complete performances,' Kohli reacts to RCB's win over CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper heaped praise on his side, saying it was one of their "most complete performances" after RCB defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Saturday.

After opting to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, RCB posted 169 for 4 in 20 overs, courtesy of the skipper's 38th IPL fifty. Kohli scored a 52-ball 90, including four sixes and four boundaries. After Aaron Finch's early dismissal, Devdutt Padikkal and Kohli put up 53 runs for the second wicket. In the end, Kohli built an unbeaten 76-run partnership with Shivam Dube and that made the difference in the end. Out of the 76 runs, Dube scored just 22 from 14 balls, while the rest came from the captain's willow.

RCB began their defense well as they removed two CSK batters inside the powerplay overs. Both the openers, Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis were dismissed off Washington Sundar's bowling, and at one point, CSK were 25 for 2. Middle-order batsmen Ambati Rayudu and Jagadeesan tried to bring CSK's chase back on the track as they put together 64 runs for the third wicket. While Rayudu also completed his 1,000 runs for CSK, he failed to finish the job for his side. In the end, CSK fell short by 37 runs and thereby handed RCB their fourth win of the IPL 2020.

Speaking about his side's performance at the post-match presentation, Kohli said, "It was one of our most complete performances. We got into a bit of a tricky position in the first half. From there on, we pushed forward. We spoke during the second timeout (with the bat) that 140-150 would be good. Ended up getting more than that. It was a tricky pitch. Really pleased to get two points. We have back-to-back games coming up, so important to build momentum. It's about understanding the conditions and respecting the game. Instead of trying to hit every ball into the second tier of the stadium.

Having played so much cricket, especially T20 cricket, I have learnt that if you are set at the death, you can capitalize. (Whether the Super Over vs MI helped him) Before that, I was trying to do too much. If you think too much about responsibility, you get burdened. That Super Over where I had to strike, else we would have lost, freed me up. Training all these days also helped. Yes, he's (Morris) been really good, gun on the field and three wickets on debut. With him and Gurkeerat, the batting also gets deep. When you get momentum in this format, it can be the difference between finishing at the top or at the bottom."

With the 37-run win, RCB have climbed to No. 4 in the IPL 2020 points table, while MS Dhoni's CSK are currently placed sixth with just two wins in seven games.

Kohli's RCB next head to Sharjah to take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, CSK will remain in Dubai and will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday.