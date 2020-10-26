IPL 2020, RCB vs MI: Navdeep Saini doubtful for crucial clash vs Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Navdeep Saini could miss his side's upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday, revealed RCB's physiotherapist Evan Speechly.

During RCB's previous match on Sunday, Saini split his webbing in the second innings. Saini suffered the injury during RCB's fixture against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which was the first game of Sunday's doubleheader.

While bowling the 18th over of CSK's innings, Saini got hit on the thumb of his right hand. Even though CSK won the match in Abu Dhabi, their IPL 2020 campaign ended after Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated MI later in the day.

"Saini has split his webbing in the last ball there. He obviously got hit on the thumb on the right hand. He has just split the webbing over there, fortunately, we had a good hand surgeon, he stitched up nicely. So we could just monitor over the night and check it after getting ready for the next game," said Speechly, as reported by ANI.

Recollecting RCB skipper Virat Kohli's similar injury, Speechly said,"Virat, four-five years ago, he had it in Kolkata, we managed to stop the bleeding and he smashed a 100 after we got a plastic surgeon who had stitched it. Unfortunately, you cannot compare the two injuries. Some people can manage it and some can't."

"It's also because Saini's injury is on his bowling hand so it puts a lot of pressure on him so I cannot be sure when he will be good to go, I am hoping that he will be good to play in the next game and the rest of the tournament," Speechly further added.

On Sunday, the RCB duo of Kohli and AB de Villiers once again rose to the occasion and their partnership of 50-plus runs took their side to 145 for 6 in 20 overs. During the chase, CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of IPL 2020, finally joined the party as he played a match-winning knock of 65 from 51 balls. En route his unbeaten score, Ruturaj smashed three sixes and four fours, while he also had shared a 67-run stand with Ambati Rayudu.

After the loss, RCB are currently in the third position on the points table with 14 points from 11 matches. Kohli's side is set to take on table-toppers MI on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.