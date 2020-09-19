IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB pin hopes to clinch the title, here is the squad

The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have always been stood as the best contenders of Indian Premier League (IPL), nevertheless, they could not win a single title in the last 13 sessions. Nevertheless, they had been the runners-up in 2009, 2011 and 2016, and were also third in two editions (2010 and 2015) respectively.

The team for the 2020 season includes, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahamad.

The key players to be watched for this season are as follows.

Virat Kohli

The Indian skipper and leader of RCB team has a good track record of 177 Matche amassing 5412 runs with Highest score 113 and Strike rate: 131.61

AB de Villiers

The South African destructive batsman has received a warm gesture from all corners of the cricket fraternity. He has 154 matches to his hat with 4395 runs with a highest score of 133 not out and a Strike rate of 151.23

Aaron Finch

Australia's limited-overs skipper has been picked up by RCB before the 13th edition. His IPL record includes 75 matches, 1737 runs with a highest score of 88 not out and a Strike rate of 130.69

Umesh Yadav

The Indian speedster has been played 119 Matches picking 119 wickets with best figures of 4/24.