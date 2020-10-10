IPL 2020: Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu reach milestones during RCB vs CSK

Virat Kohli became the first player to score 6,000 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during their match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Saturday.

By doing so, Kohli also became the first player to score 6,000 runs for a single T20 side. He has scored 5,635 runs in the IPL and he had scored 424 runs in the Champions League T20 between 2009 and 2011.

Kohli finished with an unbeaten 90 off just 52 deliveries, with four fours and as many sixes punctuating his innings against CSK at the Dubai International Cricket Ground, which was the second match of Saturday's double-header. Thanks to his effort, RCB managed to reach 169 for 4, He put on 66 runs for the fifth wicket with Shivam Dube (22*), which has given RCB a fighting chance in this game. The next batsman for RCB in the innings was opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 33 off 34 balls.

Kohli, who now has 38 IPL fifties, is also the leading run-scorer in IPL history and is just one of three players to have scored more than 5,000 runs, the other two being CSK's Suresh Raina (5,368 runs) and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (5,109 runs). However, he is yet to win an IPL title, despite reaching the final on three occasions – in 2009, 2011, and in 2016, when he was the captain.

After a slow start to the tournament, Kohli is slowly beginning to stamp his authority on the tournament with scores 72*, 43 and now 90*.

During CSK's chase of 170, CSK batsman Ambati Rayudu also reached a milestone. En route his 40-ball 42, Rayudu completed 1,000 runs for CSK in the IPL. Overall, Rayudu has scored over 3,400 runs in the Indian T20 league.

RCB have won three out of their five matches so far in IPL 2020 and a win in this game will take them back into the top four. Meanwhile, CSK have managed to bag just two wins in as many as six games.