IPL 2020: Virat Kohli shares emotional post about friendship with RCB teammate AB de Villiers 

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have been the pillars of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for nine years now. De Villiers moved from Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) to RCB in 2011 and in no time, the two struck a great partnership, both on and off the field.

The two have led RCB to two IPL finals over the last nine years, but have failed to win the trophy.

In the ongoing IPL 2020, de Villiers as of now is the top-scorer from the RCB camp, having scored 134 runs in three innings. While Kohli has failed to get going as he has scored a mere 18 runs in three matches.

Ahead of RCB's next IPL 2020 match, which is against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, Kohli took to social media to express his love and respect for de Villiers.

"The most special thing about sport is the friendship and mutual respect you share with your teammates along your journey. Sport is beautiful," wrote Kohli with an adorable photo of the two top players, who have become best of friends off the field.

Kohli and de Villiers have together put up 2,883 runs for RCB in 613 innings at an average of 43.7 in the last nine years, including ten 50-run stands and nine 100-run stands. Out of the 2,883 runs, Kohli has contributed 1,390 and de Villiers 1,406. Kohli and de Villiers' highest partnership was 229 runs, which the two had shared for the second wicket against Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016.

The RCB pair, who is close to putting up 3,000 runs for RCB, also holds the record for the highest partnership in the IPL. The next in the list is Kohli-Chris Gayle (2,787 runs), also of RCB with their highest stand being an unbeaten 204 for the second wicket against Delhi in IPL 2012 ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad duo of David Warner-Shikhar Dhawan (2,357 runs). Dhawan, however, now has moved from SRH to Delhi Capitals.

In the ongoing IPL 2020, RCB has won two out of their three matches. Their recent game, which was against defending champions Mumbai Indians, was a close encounter. The scores tied, forcing a Super Over before Kohli and de Villiers finished the job for RCB.