Election Campaign Gathers Momentum with Road Show in Ungutur Constituency
A vibrant road show energized the Ungutur constituency as part of the ongoing election campaign. The event, which spanned from Rachuru village to Ardavaram village, saw the active participation of key political figures and community leaders.
Joint assembly candidate for Ungutur constituency, Patsamatla Dharmaraju, was joined by Telugu Desam Party district president Ganni Veeranjaneyulu, Ungutur constituency BJP convener Saranala Malathi Rani, and a host of local joint leaders, activists, women, and supporters. The road show served as a platform for engaging with the community and showcasing solidarity among various political factions, setting the stage for a dynamic electoral contest in Ungutur constituency.
