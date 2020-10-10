IPL 2020: 'We are not far off from our best,' says AB de Villiers ahead of RCB vs CSK

IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers said that his side is not far off from their best on Saturday ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

RCB and CSK are set to play the second double-header on Saturday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The first game is currently underway in Abu Dhabi between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).



Both CSK and RCB are coming off a loss and will be desperate to register a win on Saturday. While CSK suffered a 10-run loss to KKR in their previous fixture, RCB were thrashed by Delhi Capitals (DC) by 59 runs.



In an interview posted by RCB in their social media accounts, de Villiers said," We got a decent start, a couple of disappointing performances but all in all we are not far off from our best and I think we know what is required to get the momentum going. I have been feeling alright in the last five matches, I did not have a good game in the last match of ours, I will be focusing on getting the swing of things," De Villiers said in a video posted on the official handle of RCB."



A timely break before an intense week ahead, where we play 4 matches in 8 days, and the team is geared up for the challenge ahead. We spoke to our players and coaches ahead of the big game against CSK.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/YqZAHr1Jku — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 10, 2020



In the same video, RCB head coach Simon Katich insisted that his side can get on a roll in the upcoming games, starting with the CSK clash on Saturday.



"We have had a good couple of days to regroup and also prepare. I think in terms of this week, it has been good to analyze what has gone well for us and where we need to improve on. We are trying to see the upcoming games as an opportunity to set up our season. Hopefully, we can get on a roll.



CSK is a very proud franchise, and this is an opportunity for us to test ourselves against them. Regardless of who we are playing, when you are coming against Dhoni and his crew, it will be a really good challenge for us. We know it's a big game against CSK, we have had three days to prepare for this game. We have a squad, we have plenty of options and if we feel there is a need to rotate guys because of fatigue or through injury, then we have guys who can step in," the former Australian cricketer added.



With three wins in five matches, RCB are placed fifth in the IPL 2020 points table, one position above CSK, who have two victories in as many as six games.

