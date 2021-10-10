IPL 2021: A poor season won't take away MI's glory over the years - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has said that Mumbai Indians' failure to make it to the playoffs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will not take away the incredible success they have tasted over the years.



Rohit also praised his players for showing commitment throughout the campaign, where MI managed only seven wins from 14 matches.

"A season full of ups, downs & learnings. But these 14 matches won't take away the glory this incredible group achieved over the last 2-3 seasons. Every player who don the blue & gold played with pride & gave his best. And that's what makes us the team we are! ONE FAMILY @mipaltan," MI skipper wrote on his official Twitter account.





A season full of ups, downs & learnings. But these 14 matches won't take away the glory this incredible group achieved over the last 2-3 seasons. Every player who don the blue & gold played with pride & gave his best. And that's what makes us the team we are! ONE FAMILY @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/bcylQ2dSMY — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) October 9, 2021





The reigning champions missed on the playoff spot because of their inferior net run rate. MI ended their IPL 2021 by registering their highest-ever score of 235 for 9 in their final league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad but needed to win that match by at least 171 runs to stand a chance at going through.

However, MI managed to win the match by 42 runs. After the match ended in Abu Dhabi, Rohit was asked if his side was under immense pressure prior to the fixture.

To which, Rohit replied, "When you play for a franchise like Mumbai, you are always expected to go out and perform. I wouldn't call that as pressure. More than anything, it's expectations. It was very tough. I want to back the players and keep the same squad going. We have had an on and off season this time around. We have had a fabulous run as a franchise. It was wonderful to be part of this set-up, we can be very proud of that. We were getting momentum in Delhi and there was a break, that didn't help the team."

The MI skipper also acknowledged the fact that they lost so many games because of the side's "collective failure."

"It was a collective failure of the group. Very happy with the win today, we gave everything, I am sure it was entertaining for the fans as well. They have always been supportive, they have always stood by us. Little disappointed we didn't go through. He (Ishan Kishan) is a very talented player, just the right position for him to bat is very crucial. Today was a perfect game for him. That is the situation he likes. It was wonderful to see from the other end," added Rohit after MI's final group match on Friday.

Having won the IPL title five times, MI are the most successful team in the tournament. MI have won each of the IPL season since 2017, expect the 2018 edition.