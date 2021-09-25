IPL 2021: Faf du Plessis and I 'compliment each other well,' says Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad said on Friday that he and Faf du Plessis compliment each other well and they know how to work in sync as opening partners.



Gaikwad and du Plessis put up 71 runs for the first wicket during their chase of 157 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday.

Ambati Rayudu scored 32 off 22 balls, while Gaikwad and du Plessis scored 38 and 31 respectively as CSK chased down RCB's target in 18.1 overs and six wickets to spare.

With this win, the MS Dhoni-led side reclaimed their spot at the top of the IPL 2021 table.

"I was very happy when we won the last match, happy with this one as well. The opening partnership is always important, the new ball was coming onto the bat, we just had to play good cricketing shots," Gaikwad told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game in Sharjah.

"We complement each other well (on his partnership with Faf du Plessis), we know when to attack and which bowler to go after, that's what is working well for us. Just try and be consistent, just contribute for the team, whatever you can do for the team, that's important," the 24-year-old Gaikwad, who made his international debut earlier this year, further added.









During the post-match presentation in Sharjah on Friday, Dhoni said that his side got worried seeing the dew that reminded them of IPL 2020, where they had finished seventh in the table.

"We were worried about the dew and we saw that last season. They got off to a great start and after the eighth or ninth over, the pitch slowed down a bit. Jadeja's spell was very crucial especially with the way Padikkal was batting from one end. I told Moeen that he would bowl from one end during drinks, but then I changed my mind. I decided Bravo should bowl because the more you delayed him, the more difficult it was given that he'd have to bowl four straight overs in these difficult conditions," said Dhoni after CSK's six-wicket victory.

The CSK skipper also hailed his teammates, saying his players have "have worked hard and understood their roles and responsibilities."

"All three grounds here are different. This one is the slowest of the lot. I felt the left-right combination here was important with the bat. We bat deep with a lot of lefties and all of them are good to bat at any position, which is why we pushed Raina and Rayudu down. Bravo is fit and executing them well. I call him my brother and we always have fights over whether he should bowl the slower ball. But now everyone knows that he has the slower ball, so I told him to bowl six different balls in an over," added Dhoni.

Earlier in the first innings, Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal gave RCB a flying start. They shared 1n 111-run opening partnership before the skipper got out in the 14th over for 53 off 41. En route his second half-century of the season, Kohli struck six fours and a six.

Meanwhile, Padikkal produced a far better knock as he scored a 50-ball 70. CSK pacer Dwayne Bravo, who finished with the most wickets for CSK in the match, broke RCB's opening stand with the wicket of Kohli. RCB were eventually restricted at 156 for 6 in 20 overs.