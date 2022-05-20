IPL 2022: Have full confidence in my players, says Ponting ahead of DC's crucial clash with MI

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting has backed his side to do well against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday, which is their last league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.



Even though Rishabh Pant and Co have had a roller coaster ride in the IPL 2022, they can still make it to the playoffs. DC are currently in fifth place in the league table with 14 points from 13 games. A win would put them level on points with fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but a superior net run rate means, DC would bag the final playoffs spot ahead of Faf du Plessis and Co.

"I have got full confidence in the players that they will have a really good game on Saturday. We strung back-to-back wins together for the first time (after Delhi's previous match against Punjab) in the season. It's been an up and down season for us, but we've played some good cricket. I always talk about playing our best cricket at the business end of the tournament and peaking at the right time. I've got a feeling that the boys are about to do that," Ponting said.

Ponting also heaped praise on DC's David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Shardul Thakur for delivering in their respective roles in the hour of need. Opening batsman Warner is DC's leading run-scorer this season with 427 runs at an average of 53.37, including five half-centuries. The Australian has scored at an impressive strike rate of 151.96 in the 11 games he has featured in so far.

Meanwhile, chinaman bowler Kuldeep is DC's top wicket-taker with 20 scalps to his name at an economy of 8.45. In the Purple Cap race in the IPL 2022, Kuldeep is fifth in the list. While Marsh and Thakur also have produced a few match-winning performances in the last few games, Ponting believes all the experienced players of DC need to step up against five-time champions MI.

"Davey (Warner) has done a really good job at the top of the order. We have also seen how destructive Mitchell Marsh can be at the number three slot. And among the bowlers, Kuldeep (Yadav) has been exceptional and Axar (Patel) has been bowling economically as well. Shardul has shown good form in recent matches. There are some good signs as far as our senior players are concerned and going into big games, you need your more experienced players to step up.

"As a coaching group, we'll look to get the players well prepared for their next challenge and it's certainly a challenge that we are looking forward to. I am very excited about what Saturday holds for us and hopefully, we've got another week of cricket to play after that," added Ponting.

When DC and MI met earlier this season, Pant's side emerged victorious. MI, who have already been eliminated from IPL 2022, will take on DC at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday (May 21).

