IPL 2022: He will come back stronger, Mike Hesson backs Siraj after RCB crash out

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Director of Cricket Mike Hesson has backed Mohammed Siraj to come back stronger after the fast bowler had a poor Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

Siraj has finished the IPL 2022 campaign by becoming the first bowler in the history of the IPL to concede 30 sixes in a season.

He picked up just nine wickets in 15 matches in IPL 2022. He was dropped for RCB's final league game but got the backing from the team management to get the job done in the playoffs. However, the Indian pacer failed to justify the faith RCB showed in him.

The 28-year-old pacer gave away 41 runs in RCB's Eliminator fixture against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). In Qualifier 2, which was between RCB and Rajasthan Royals (RR), Siraj leaked 16 runs in the very first over of the second innings before he gave away another 15 runs. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis did not bowl the fast bowler again in the match, which RR sealed in 18.1 overs.

Across six overs in the playoffs, Siraj picked up just one wicket, while giving away 75 runs.

Chasing 158, RR's Jos Buttler remained unbeaten on 106 off 60 balls as the 2008 champions finished their chase with seven wickets to spare.

A team that stood by each other through thick and thin over the last 2️⃣ months. ❤️ We will cherish every moment spent together and we can't wait to get back together next year. 🙌🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/ieRQDyqAMt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 28, 2022

Speaking after RCB's loss to RR on Friday, Hesson said that Siraj lost a bit of confidence due to his inability to pick up early wickets but added that the pacer is mentally strong and will put behind the forgettable season.

"Mohammed Siraj is a fine bowler, he didn't have his best tournament but we know he will come back strong. Just didn't get us those new-ball wickets, didn't get the ball swinging, and probably lost a bit of confidence. But as I said, he will come back stronger," Hesson said after the game in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, Hesson said he was happy with the performances of Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli and expressed satisfaction with their IPL 2022 campaign.

In the last three seasons, RCB reached the playoffs but never managed to go past the Eliminator. However, that jinx broke this year.

"Glenn Maxwell had a good all-round season with both bat and ball. Very good strike rate and averaged almost 30. Went for 7 and over with the ball. Sure, you almost want more, but I think he had a pretty good season with both bat and ball. Obviously, we started with Virat at No. 3 but we moved him to the top. And he certainly got better and better as the season went on. Looked in good touch in the last 4 to 5 innings. All in all, pretty pleased with the way the team gelled this season," Hesson added.

Sanju Samson and Co will now face off against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2022 final on Sunday at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad.