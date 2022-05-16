IPL 2022: Not worried about Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's poor form, says Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly, the chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has said he is not worried about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma being out of form ahead of T20 World Cup 2022.



T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in Australia, starting from Oct. 16. India failed to qualify for the semi-final last year at T20 World Cup and the current forms of Rohit and Kohli in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is worrisome.

"I'm not worried at all about the form of Rohit or Virat. They are too good…real big players. The World Cup is far away and I am quite confident that they will be in top shape much before the tournament," Ganguly told Mid-Day.

Kohli, who is the leading run-scorer in the IPL with 6,000-plus runs, has managed just 236 runs in 13 matches at an average of 19.67 and strike rate of 113.46. In the ongoing tournament, Kohli has scored just one fifty, while he has three golden duck dismissals to his name. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain's numbers have never been so low except for the maiden IPL season.

The RCB star quit captaincy ahead of the 2022 season to focus on batting but that has not worked in his favour so far.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit has scored 218 runs in 12 games at an average of 18.17 and a strike rate of 125.29 in IPL 2022. Rohit, who has won a total of six IPL titles, including his maiden title with Deccan Chargers in 2009, has failed to record a single fifty in the ongoing campaign.

In 12 games, Rohit has recorded five single-digit scores apart from one duck. A string of poor results meant the five-time champions MI became the first team to be knocked out of the race.

In the lead up to the T20 World Cup 2022, Team India have a long schedule. Apart from the one-off Test in England and the One-Day International (ODI) series, India are set to play four T20I series. The first series is scheduled against the South African side in June, followed by India's tour of Ireland. The team will then move to England for their next assignment and fly to the Caribbean after the conclusion of the England series.