IPL 2023: Bhuvi after SRH's 72-run loss - 'Aiden Makram's return will make us much better unit'

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the stand-in skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has said the return of their captain Aiden Makram will make the side "much better."



Rajasthan Royals (RR) thrashed SRH by 72 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter in Hyderabad on Sunday. Half-centuries from RR's top-order: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson powered them to 203 for 5 in 20 overs. In reply, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal starred for RR as he picked up four wickets. Chahal removed SRH's crucial batters, Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal, along with tail-enders Adil Rashid and Bhuvneshwar and finished with figures of 4 for 17 in his quota of four overs.

Going into their campaign opener of IPL 2023 on Sunday, SRH were without South Africa batter Makram and bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen, who are currently playing in the One-Day International (ODI) series against Netherlands at home.

"We have to just work at it and move forward. In the last five-six overs in our bowling and Umran's knock at the end - there were a couple of positives. There was something in it for the slow bowlers. It is the first match of the season and there is a lot to improve.

"South Africans are coming back, our captain is coming back and we will be a much better batting unit. We need to execute our plans and hopefully, we will get better. It was a pretty good track and like what we get in Hyderabad. We can prepare whatever we want (in terms of the pitch) but we are not too worried about that," said Bhuvi after SRH's loss on Sunday.









IPL 2023: 'Enjoying my batting at the moment,' says Jos Buttler

RR opener Buttler was named the Player of the Match for scoring a quick-fire 54. The Englishman struck seven fours and three sixes, scoring 54 off 22 balls at a strike-rate of 245.45. Buttler seemed to have just picked up from where he left last season, where he was the leading scorer with 863 runs in 17 matches, including four hundreds and as many half-centuries.

"It is a fantastic start for us. We had a really good season last season but it counts for nothing this year. (On if he goes in to bat with some pre-conceived ideas) A little bit. You try to plan a bit but you try to assess the conditions, put the opposition under pressure. Really enjoying my batting at the moment and trying to keep a clear mind. (On his pull shot) Not particularly. Keeping a clear mind and getting a good start in the powerplay allows you to be aggressive," said Buttler after the game in Hyderabad.

Sanju Samson: RR are 'definitely a good side'

RR's openers Buttler and Jaiswal brought up the team's first 50 runs off just 22 deliveries. In regards to that, captain Samson said it is expected of the two as they are so talented.

"I am just wondering how we will start the season and very happy with the win. Having batters like Jos and Yashasvi, we can expect that (breaking records in the powerplay). I think we definitely are a very good side but in this format and this league, you never know.

"We have to keep our heads down, focus on our processes. I personally wanted to stay there and finish the innings off. I think we did reasonably well. There should be strengths, but there should be weaknesses also. (On what RR's weakness is) You might find out as the tournament goes on (chuckles)," added Samson.

RR's next game is on Wednesday as they take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Guwahati. Both RR and PBKS have started their IPL 2022 with a win, with Punjab beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven runs via DLS method on Saturday.