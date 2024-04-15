IPL 2024: 'Beyond Bumrah, no one to actually support MI in their bowling attack', opines Brian Lara

New Delhi: Brian Lara criticised the Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling attack, noting that the whole bowling department is dependent on Jasprit Bumrah, adding that beyond the star pacer, there's a lack of support in the five-time winner's bowling lineup.

In Sunday's El-Clasico against arch-rivals, Chennai Super Kings SK batters took Mumbai bowler to cleaners after enduring a steady start. Shivam Dube, a man who has built quite a reputation as a six-hitter, along with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad constructed a 90-run partnership in only 45 balls.

Dube's innings were laced with 14 boundaries, combining power and intelligent placement. Such was the acceleration by the CSK batters that from the beginning of the 10th over until the end of the 15th, CSK added 87 runs.

That acceleration also witnessed a 22-run over, bowled by Romario Shepherd, which featured two sixes from Dube over the leg-side. Then came MS Dhoni in the last over and smashed three consecutive sixes against Hardik Pandya, who conceded 26 in the final over and CSK went past the 200-run mark.

In the pace-bowling department, Bumrah was the only bowler who produced an economical spell, conceding 27 runs for 2 two wickets in his spell.

In the previous game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, when all bowlers were taken to the cleaners consistently, Bumrah was the only one, who conceded runs at 5.25 runs per over.

"Not much, I think when we look at Mumbai Indians, a lot of people have them as favourites, simply because they were batting so well, they came and they scored 230 runs, they chased on 196, made it look very easy, 15 overs, so on that fact I think, we pick them as favourites for this game, but their bowling is poor. Beyond Jasprit Bumrah, there is no one to actually support them in that bowling attack, and the CSK batters took them apart," said Lara on Star Sports Cricket Live.

Lara further pointed out MI captain's choice to restrict the spinners' bowling, despite their economical performance and recommended that the Mumbai-based franchise must seek out bowlers capable of winning matches.

"The spinners, they only bowled 4 overs after around 7 runs an over, but they weren't trusted with Shivam Dube out there, so MI will have to improve in that area, and what it tells me more about this game is that, if you've got a good bowling unit, like CSK, you look at their bowling, every single bowler played a part in that game, every single bowler.

"We had dot balls at the time, we thought that Mumbai Indians were supposed to accelerate, they didn't. So for me, Hardik Pandya had it tough, I think he turned himself in the last couple of over, the master did, you know, three sixes in the last 4-5 balls, but they've got to find a couple of bowlers, match-winning bowlers," he added.

MI, currently sitting in eighth place in the points table with four points from six matches, will next play Punjab Kings at Mullanpur on April 18.