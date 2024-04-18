IPL 2024: Early Breakthroughs Gave us the Momentum, says Delhi Capitals Bowler Mukesh Kumar

Delhi Capitals brought out their best game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) when they shot Gujarat Titans out for a mere 89 and went on to win the match by six wickets at Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

It was a cohesive and collective bowling that saw Delhi Capitals call the shots from the first ball. Mukesh Kumar took three wickets, while Ishant Sharma and Tristan Stubbs scalped two wickets each.



Chasing just 90, DC were off to a flyer, stuttered a bit, but eventually chased the target in just 8.5 overs to win by six wickets. Jake Fraser-McGurk (20 off 10 balls), Abishek Porel (15 off 7 balls), Shai Hope (19 off 10 balls), and skipper Rishabh Pant (16 not out off 11 balls) contributed with the bat.



Mukesh Kumar, the pick of the bowlers (3/14 in 2.3 overs), said early wickets tiled the momentum in Delhi’s favour, and they capitalised on it. “We came well prepared for this match, and this win is very important for us going forward into the tournament. I think the early breakthroughs were important as they gave us momentum. I always enjoy bowling in the last four overs, and I knew I was going to bowl the last two, so I came with plans (in place),” he said.



DC bowler James Hopes concurred with Mukesh Kumar’s opinion and said it was good to finish a game like how they did. “I think it was one of those nights, the boys started well with the ball, and then everything went our way. It was good to finish the game like we did with the bat as well,” Hopes said.



The bowling coach said instead of basking in the glory, the team is focused and all set to return to New Delhi, where they’ll play their first home match. DC played all their home matches at an alternate venue, the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, and will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.



This was the Delhi Capitals’ third win of the season in seven matches, and they are currently placed sixth in the 10-team tournament. Hopes said the focus is now reaching the top four. “We’re halfway through now, and we knew where a win tonight was going to put us on the table. We have already started preparing for the next game against SRH. So we were hopeful; if we have a good week and a half, we are going to be right around that top four,” he concluded.

