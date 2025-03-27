IPL 2025: Could have added 15-20 more runs and put pressure on KKR, admits RR’s Bahutule

Guwahati: After Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered an eight-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule admitted that the side could have added 15-20 more runs to their total and in turn, put pressure on the defending champions.

At the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, RR were wrecked by a mixture of their batters throwing their wickets away and KKR’s spinners Varun Chakaravarthy and Moeen Ali being at their controlling best to pick four wickets as the 2008 champions made only 151/9. In reply, KKR completed the chase with 15 balls to spare, as Quinton de Kock smashed an unbeaten 97.

“A slightly sticky track to start off with, but to be honest we could have added about 15-20 runs more to the total and that would have put pressure on KKR. But I think overall, looking at the way we have been playing, we are a young side with a young captain. So I think keeping the wicket aside, it's the question of just us getting into performance mode, which I feel will come through (soon),” said Bahutule at the conclusion of the game.

Such was the impact of KKR spinners wrecking RR’s innings that they introduced Shubham Dubey as their Impact Player which resulted in Shimron Hetmyer coming out at number eight. Bahutule justified that rationale by saying they wanted to save Hetmyer for taking on the fast bowlers, which didn’t go as per the plan as he was dismissed by Harshit Rana.

"He's (Dubey) a good player of spin. Being an Impact Player, it was important we utilised his batting skills. (The thinking was that) if he could accelerate at that particular time knowing the fast bowlers will come later on, Hetmyer could've been a good match-up at that particular moment," he added.

RR’s spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana were largely ineffective, as they returned with combined figures of 1-66 in seven overs. Bahutule insisted the RR spinners will come good in future games, with the side set to host five-time winners Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on March 30.

“We have spinners in Hasaranga and Theekshana who are obviously world-class international players. At times I thought they were short whereas if they had just owned the lengths a bit longer, there was definitely a lot of purchase for the spinners.”

“But again I just feel that they just got into the IPL championship, so now I am sure that in the coming games they will have an impact. I just trust all the spinners and bowlers in the team. I just want to say that it's again a young side, a very promising side batting wise, bowling wise. They are looking forward to every game and I am sure they will come good in the coming matches.”