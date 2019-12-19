IPL 2020 Auction Highlights: 62 players sold for Rs 140.3 crore
IPL Auction 2020, IPL Auction Player List Live Updates: The auction for Indian Premier League 2020 has begun. While the teams are up in arms to score...
IPL Auction 2020, IPL Auction Player List Live Updates: The auction for Indian Premier League 2020 has begun. While the teams are up in arms to score the best players, here's what you can expect in this season's auction. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab teams hope to find the right balance for their squads after a disappointing show in last year's IPL.
The IPL 2020 auction is going to witness a total of 338 players from all around the world who will get a chance to play in the cash-rich T20 tournament. City of Joy Kolkata is set to host the auction for this year - a first for the town. The IPL 2020 Player auction is going to begin at 2:30 PM IST where several marquee players will be going under the hammer. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab teams hope to find the right balance for their squads after a disappointing show in last year's IPL. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will be hoping to continue on their good run and defend the crazed IPL title once again. The Mumbai Indians had defeated MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings to lift the trophy in 2019.
Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore have not won the championship even once and the star batsman will be hoping to script history in 2020.With the T20I World Cup set to take place next year in Australia, young players will be hoping to showcase their talent in the IPL hoping to impress the national selectors. Australian captain Aaron Finch will be making a comeback to IPL this year after not featuring in the 2019 season. Finch has a base price of Rs 1.5 crore and can be an asset for the team.
Live Updates
- 19 Dec 2019 3:56 PM GMT
Top buys: 1. Pat Cummins (KKR, Rs 15.5 crore); 2. Glenn Maxwell (KXIP, Rs 10.75cr); 3. Chris Morris (RCB, Rs 10cr); 4. Sheldon Cottrell (KXIP, Rs 8.5cr); 5. Nathan Coulter-Nile (MI, Rs 8cr)
- 19 Dec 2019 3:56 PM GMT
62 players for Rs 140.3 crore!
And that brings us to the END of the @Vivo_India #IPLAuction - Some interesting buys & big monies spent here in Kolkata. More to follow...👏👏 pic.twitter.com/NfaJKm2gyN— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
- 19 Dec 2019 3:55 PM GMT
A total of 62 players were sold during the auction, including 29 overseas cricketers. The eight IPL teams spent a staggering Rs 140.3 crore today.
- 19 Dec 2019 3:54 PM GMT
That's all! The auction has ended now
- 19 Dec 2019 2:54 PM GMT
Marcus Stoinis, base price of Rs 1 crore, attracts bidding from Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.
- 19 Dec 2019 2:52 PM GMT
R Sai Kishore, base price of 20 lakh, sold to Chennai Super Kings for his base price
- 19 Dec 2019 2:52 PM GMT
Tushar Deshpande, base price of 20 lakh, sold to Delhi Capitals for his base price
- 19 Dec 2019 2:50 PM GMT
Prabhsimran Singh, base price of 20 lakh, starts the bidding war between Punjab and Delhi. He goes to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 55 lakh
- 19 Dec 2019 2:50 PM GMT
Daniel Sams, base price of 20 lakh, remains unsold
- 19 Dec 2019 2:49 PM GMT
Shahrukh Khan, base price of 20 lakh, remains unsold for the second time