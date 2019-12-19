IPL 2020 Auction Highlights: 62 players sold for Rs 140.3 crore

IPL Auction 2020, IPL Auction Player List Live Updates: The auction for Indian Premier League 2020 has begun. While the teams are up in arms to score the best players, here's what you can expect in this season's auction. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab teams hope to find the right balance for their squads after a disappointing show in last year's IPL.

The IPL 2020 auction is going to witness a total of 338 players from all around the world who will get a chance to play in the cash-rich T20 tournament. City of Joy Kolkata is set to host the auction for this year - a first for the town. The IPL 2020 Player auction is going to begin at 2:30 PM IST where several marquee players will be going under the hammer. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will be hoping to continue on their good run and defend the crazed IPL title once again. The Mumbai Indians had defeated MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings to lift the trophy in 2019.

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore have not won the championship even once and the star batsman will be hoping to script history in 2020.With the T20I World Cup set to take place next year in Australia, young players will be hoping to showcase their talent in the IPL hoping to impress the national selectors. Australian captain Aaron Finch will be making a comeback to IPL this year after not featuring in the 2019 season. Finch has a base price of Rs 1.5 crore and can be an asset for the team.