IPL: Rishabh Pant surpasses Shreyas Iyer to become Delhi Capitals’ leading run-scorer

Stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant surpassed captain Shreyas Iyer to become Delhi Capitals' leading run-scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

Pant achieved the landmark during his knock of 37 off 27 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The wicketkeeper-batsman now has 2,204 runs in 73 innings at an average of 34.98 for DC in the IPL.

Iyer, who is not a part of the ongoing edition of the IPL due to a shoulder injury, has scored 2,200 runs in 79 innings at an average of 31.43.





Due to Iyer's absence, DC had named Pant as their skipper for the IPL 2021 and the 23-year-old 'keeper-batsman has certainly not disappointed. He has scored 125 runs in five innings at 31.25 so far in the underway tournament. Under Pant's captaincy, Delhi have won four out of their five games in the IPL 2021 and are currently placed second.

On Sunday, Delhi won the toss and opted to bat. A great bowling effort from SRH restricted Delhi at 159 for 4 in 20 overs. In reply to that, SRH once again suffered a middle-order collapse but Kane Williamson held his nerves at one end to take the game to the season's first super over.

Batting first in the super over, SRH managed just seven runs before DC skipper Pant led his team successfully to the other side of the line.

"Absolutely, a thrilling game. It shouldn't have gone to the Super Over. We should have done it easily. But, it's part of the game. It was very tough to bat especially after the powerplay. It was turning and holding. Kane Williamson played a very good knock, he's a champion player, but good to win it in the end. Those little things [one short] make a huge impact and we got an edge over that and we ended up winning the game. Glad the Ahmedabad wicket will be better than this one," said Shikhar Dhawan at the post-match interview after DC's win on Sunday.

Prithvi Shaw, who struck a six and seven fours in his knock of 53 off 39 balls in the first innings, was awarded the Player of the Match.

"It was a good wicket in the first six overs and then slowed down a little bit. I felt the wicket was slow and the spinners were bowling well. It was not easy to score against Rashid. I thought 160 was good to defend, but a close game. I'm just doing the stuff that I have worked with. I didn't think about the Super Over, and I think Axar bowled really well in that Super Over. I wasn't there [for the Super Over meeting]. I knew Rashid will bowl for sure and Shikhar and Pant will open for sure," said Shaw after receiving the award in Chennai.

Delhi next head to Ahmedabad for their fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 27 (Tuesday). SRH next travel to Delhi to take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 28 (Wednesday).