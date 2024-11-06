It’s about building strong bonds and honouring them, says RCB's Bobat after Maxwell’s comments on exit call

New Delhi: Upon hearing that he was not retained for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, big-hitting Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has revealed about having a 30-minute discussion on a call with Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s think-tank about the reasons. Now, Mo Bobat, RCB’s director of cricket, has stated that the call to Maxwell was part of the franchise's commitment to nurturing strong relationships from the outset and maintaining them until the very end.

“At RCB, culture isn’t just about the middle of the journey, where everyone is together. It’s about building strong bonds at the start and honouring them at the end. Induction and exit are key for cultural connection, and we’re mindful of these phases,” said Bobat in a statement issued by RCB to IANS.

“Last season, Andy and I felt incredibly fortunate to be part of a brilliant environment where, even under pressure, everyone focused on what was best for the team. Saying goodbye to players is never easy, especially with so many shared memories.”

“While it’s sad to part ways, it’s also an opportunity to bring in new heroes for RCB and our fans. We respect every player’s journey with us, and as we move into the next phase, we’re excited to keep building a special team culture," he added.

On Wednesday, Maxwell, who scored 1266 runs in 52 games for RCB, including 12 half-centuries, had said about the healthy conversation he had with the RCB think-tank on ESPN’s Around the Wicket podcast.

"I got a phone call from Mo Bobat and Andy Flower. It was a Zoom call, they sort of explained to me the decision not to be retained. It was actually a very beautiful exit meeting. We ended up talking about the game for almost half an hour – talking about the strategy, and looking to go forward. I was really happy with that."

"If every team did that, I think it would probably make the relationship smoother. I could not speak highly enough of the way that they dealt with the whole situation. They are changing a few of their staff as well so they needed to get that sorted before they started talking to players."

Maxwell’s comments are in complete contrast to what his teammate Mitchell Starc, a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024-winning team, has experienced. Starc was roped in for a hefty INR 24.75 crore and took 17 wickets in 14 games in KKR winning a third title, but has not been retained by the franchise.

“I still haven’t heard from them (KKR), It is what it is, that’s franchise cricket, so all barring the Hyderabad boys (Cummins & Head) will be in the auction,” Starc was quoted as saying by The Daily Telegraph in Australia.



