Just In
Jasprit Bumrah Nominated for ICC Cricketer of the Year Awards 2024
Jasprit Bumrah has received two nominations for the ICC Cricketer of the Year awards 2024. He is in the running for the Sir Garfield Sobers Award and ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year. Bumrah's outstanding performances in 2024 have earned him these nominations
Jasprit Bumrah, a famous Indian cricketer, got two big awards for being one of the best players. He was chosen for the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for the best cricketer of the year and also for the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year.
He will compete with two English players, Harry Brook and Joe Root, for these awards. Many people, like former cricketer R. Ashwin, think Bumrah might win the Test Cricketer award.
If Bumrah wins the Sir Garfield Sobers Award, he will be the fifth Indian player to win it. Other Indian players like Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and R. Ashwin have also won it.
Bumrah played really well in 2024. He helped India win the T20 World Cup by taking 15 wickets. In Test cricket, he took 71 wickets, more than any other bowler. Bumrah was also the best bowler in the India vs Australia series, taking 30 wickets.
Bumrah also captained India in a Test match against Australia, where India won by 290 runs.
The winners of these awards will be announced in January 2025.