Jay Shah announces Rs 125 cr prize money after India's T20 World Cup victory

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah has announced the cash reward of Rs 125 crore for the Rohit Sharma-led side, following their T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.

“I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement,” read the tweet on X.

Rohit Sharma & Co. created history by becoming the first team to ever win the T20 World Cup not having lost a single game throughout the tournament. Jay Shah also released a statement on Sunday congratulating the ‘Men in Blue’.

“Under the exceptional leadership of Rohit Sharma, this team has shown remarkable resolve and resilience, becoming the first team in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup to win the tournament unbeaten,” read the statement by Jay Shah.

The side which lost the finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home against Australia had faced a lot of criticism coming into the tournament. The win against South Africa was the redemption for India as the entire country celebrated the momentous occasion in style.

“They have faced and silenced their critics with stellar performances time and again. Their journey has been nothing short of inspirational, and today, they join the ranks of the greats, achieving something truly special that brings immense pride and joy to all Indians,” added Jay Shah.

“It fills me with great pride to speak about such an extraordinary team. However, it is this team that has made us all proud with their dedication, hard work, and unyielding spirit. Led by Rohit Sharma, and ably assisted by Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and others they have fulfilled the dreams and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians,” the statement concluded.