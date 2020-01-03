Trending :
Home  > Sports > Cricket

Kagiso Rabada ready for second Test, says Quinton De Kock

Kagiso Rabada ready for second Test, says Quinton De Kock
Highlights

Rabada bowled splendidly well and scalped seven English batsmen.

Cape Town: A day before the second Test against England, South African skipper Quinton de Kock said that pacer Kagiso Rabada is geared up for the forthcoming clash.

"I do not know what the case was before, but there is definitely a lot more fire in KG's (Rabada) eyes at the moment," ESPNcricinfo quoted De Kock as saying.

Rabada bowled splendidly well and scalped seven English batsmen. As a result, South Africa won the first Test against England by 110 runs in Centurion.

De Kock said that Rabada was highly motivated and delivered a match-winning performance.

"It seemed like he was very excited to get going and very motivated. He brought that onto the field, he added.

With this win over England, the Proteas open their account in the World Test Championships standings. The team gained its first 30 points in four Tests.

South Africa now lead the four-match series 1-0.

It was the first Test win for Proteas after five successive defeats and sixth consecutive win at Centurion. This is the first time that South Africa have defeated England in a Boxing Day Test.

Both the teams will now face off against each other in the second Test at Cape Town commencing on Friday.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
AP Govt3 Jan 2020 9:26 AM GMT

AP Govt's Landmark Decision On RTC Merger

CM Jagan Reddy once again hints about mooting of three capitals at Eluru meeting
CM Jagan Reddy once again hints about mooting of three capitals...
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Downplays Kota Hospital Deaths
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Downplays Kota Hospital Deaths
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches Revamped YSR Arogyasri Pilot Project in Eluru
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches Revamped YSR Arogyasri Pilot...
PM Narendra Modi calls for revolution in science, technology in India
PM Narendra Modi calls for revolution in science, technology in...


Top