Live
- BJP flags plight of primary school
- Sensex surges 855 pts despite geo-political tensions, PSU bank stocks shine
- ED likely to question some Dubai-based Indians in Bengal ration scam case
- Minor quake hits Manipur's Bishnupur district
- BJP's Bihar leaders huddle at Union Minister Giriraj Singh's Delhi residence
- 10 Maoists gunned down in encounter with security forces in Sukma
- K’taka parties keenly await bypoll results, spotlight on high-profile Channapatna
- Hyderabad Student Aryan Reddy Dies in Tragic Gun Misfire Accident on His Birthday in Atlanta
- Iraqi PM, Putin discuss regional situation, energy cooperation over phone
- Pushpa 2 Shooting Still Pending? Will It Release on Time?
Just In
KL Rahul’s Controversial Dismissal Sparks Debate in 1st Test at Perth
KL Rahul’s dismissal on Day 1 of the 1st Test in Perth has caused a divide in the cricketing world. Many former Indian cricketers are angry over the third umpire’s decision, which followed an ambiguous Snicko reading.
KL Rahul’s dismissal on Day 1 of the 1st Test at Optus Stadium in Perth has sparked a heated debate in the cricketing world.
The controversial decision to give Rahul out has divided opinions, with many former Indian cricketers expressing anger over the third umpire’s call
The incident occurred during the 23rd over of India’s innings, a time when the team was already struggling after losing three quick wickets.
Rahul, who had made a steady 26, was trying to weather the storm and tire the Australian bowlers on the challenging, bouncy Perth pitch. He attempted to defend a delivery from Mitchell Starc that angled across him.
The ball narrowly missed his bat and was caught behind by wicketkeeper Alex Carey.
The Australian team immediately appealed, and the on-field umpires ruled it not out. However, after a review, a spike appeared on the Snicko, suggesting that the ball made contact with Rahul’s bat.
The problem arose, however, because it wasn’t clear if the noise came from the pad or the bat first. Despite the uncertainty, the third umpire upheld the on-field decision and gave Rahul out.
Many argued that the lack of a clear front-on camera angle left room for doubt, and that Rahul should have been given the benefit of the uncertainty.
The decision has stirred strong reactions, with critics feeling that the ambiguity in the evidence should have worked in the batter’s favor.