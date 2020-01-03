Kohli-led India capable of winning all ICC tournaments

New Delhi : Batting great Brian Lara believes that the Virat Kohli-led Indian side is well capable of winning all ICC tournaments they play.

The former Windies skipper also felt that Kohli, David Warner and Rohit Sharma are some of the batsmen who can break the record of his highest Test score of 400.

The Kohli-led Team India will visit Australia for the T20 World Cup in October and November this year and the Men in Blue have been reaching the semi-finals and finals of the ICC tournaments consistently. However, they have faltered on big days.

India had last won an ICC tournament in 2013 under the captaincy of the then skipper M.S. Dhoni in England.

"I think they are definitely capable of winning all tournaments that they play.

I think what Virat Kohli and company and the Indian team has to appreciate the fact that everybody sort of target India.

Everybody knows that some point of time one team is going to play that important match against India. If it's a quarter-final, semi-final and final," Lara was quoted as saying by India Today.

Lara's knock of 400 against England in 2004 is still the highest individual score in Test cricket and when quizzed which cricketers could break the record, the former cricketer said: "It would be difficult for Steve Smith to do batting at No.4 for Australia.

He is a great player but he doesn't dominate. You know a player like David Warner for sure. A player like Virat Kohli, who gets in early and gets set."

"He is a very attacking player. Rohit Sharma on his day. So, they have got quite a group of players who can do so," he added.