Lanka score first win in this tourney

Lucknow : Sadeera Samarawickrama displayed unwavering composure in his unbeaten half-century as he guided Sri Lanka to a clinical five-wicket win over the Netherlands and secure their first victory in this World Cup, here on Saturday.

South African-born Sybrand Engelbrecht (70) and Logan van Beek (59) led a remarkable recovery with maiden half-centuries to help the Netherlands post a fighting 262 after they opted to bat.

In reply, Dutch off-spinner Aryan Dutt (3/44) snared Kusal Perera (5) and skipper Kusal Mendis (8) inside the powerplay, but Sri Lanka never lost sight of the target on a dry and spinning Ekana pitch with Samarawickrama anchoring their chase without taking any risks.

Lending solidity to the middle-order, Samarawickrama, who slammed a maiden ODI hundred against Pakistan earlier, got to a well-deserved half-century -- his sixth in ODIs -- in 53 balls en route to his unbeaten knock of 91 to seal Sri Lanka's chase with 10 balls to spare.

This was bottom-placed Sri Lanka's first win after enduring three losses on the trot in the 10-team showpiece event. Pathum Nissanka (54; 52b) came up with a third straight half-century to set it up before Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka took the chase away from the Netherlands in a 77-run fourth-wicket stand.

Brief scores

Netherlands: 262 all out in 49.4 overs (Sybrand Engelbrecht 70, Logan van Beek 59; Dilshan Madushanka 4/49, Kasun Rajitha 4/50) lost to Sri Lanka: 263 for 5 in 48.2 overs (Pathum Nissanka 54, Sadeera Samarawickrama 91 not out, Charith Asalanka 44, Dhananjaya de Silva 30; Aryan Dutt 3/44) by 5 wickets.