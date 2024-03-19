Legends Cricket Trophy: I hope that same result can be repeated in final, says NYSS Chadwick Walton

New Delhi : Debutant New York Superstar Strikers delivered a resounding 143-run victory over the Colombo Lions in the ongoing Legends Cricket Trophy 2024. A splendid century by Chadwick Walton and an exceptional bowling display helped the New York Superstar Strikers deliver a resounding victory on Monday night.

Talking about everything falling in place for New York Superstar Strikers, Chadwick Walton said, “Playing in a team like New York Superstar Strikers helps. Many times, just watching Alviro picking up scoring was really impressive also Chamara Kapugedera was really great out there and when you play in a team like this it’s really good."

Sharing about scoring the third 50 of the tournament and getting along well with his team, Chadwick said, “I am hopeful that the same can be repeated in the final, so we are going to try to repeat the same in the finals.”

The Strikers' opening pair of Chadwick Walton and Alviro Petersen forged a formidable 129-run partnership for the first wicket.

Alviro Petersen, who contributed 49 runs off 34 balls before being dismissed, spoke on the unfortunate miss out on his half-century and forming a great partnership with Chadwick Walton. “I think me and Chadwick, we enjoy ourselves and that’s important but at the same time, we also know what to expect from a team point of view. Partnerships are important and once you set the platform you can score really well and that has worked for us,” he said.

Also adding a significant contribution, Rahul Sharma claimed two wickets for New York Superstar Strikers. “This is my only role, that I bowl well and keep taking wickets for my team,” he said.



Also complimenting his captain Yuvraj Singh and the LCT 90 Ball Format, Sharma said, “Yuvi keeps sharing with me that I bowl well, and he wants me to keep performing the same. Also, today I got my four overs, so I had to give it my best.”

Daniel Christian, who led the team in the absence of regular captain Yuvraj Singh, said, “Chadwick and Alviro were outstanding, the boys really did their part of getting us our chance of doing well in the game. Also to find that kind of athleticism within our team helps us lead into the finals where you need those kinds of big moments to play in your favor.”

With this remarkable win, the Superstar Strikers concluded the league stage with five victories out of six matches, securing the top spot in the team standings.

