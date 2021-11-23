Looking forward to Dravid's guidance: Pujara

Kanpur: India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara on Monday lavished praise on Rahul Dravid, saying that the newly-appointed chief coach's vast experience will definitely benefit the side.

India will look to avenge their defeat in the World Test Championship final when they host New Zealand in the first Test in Kanpur from Thursday. Dravid joined the Test side after India's clean sweep over New Zealand in the three-match T20I series recently.

According to Pujara, the former Indian skipper, who has played 164 Tests for India, will share a great amount of guidance with the young players. "It will help most of the players, especially young players who have worked with Rahul bhai during U-19 and India A days. Even experienced players like us, I have played with Rahul bhai.