Lucknow seal 6-wicket win

Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants clinched a thrilling 6-wicket win with 2 balls remaining, thanks to opener Quinton de Kock 's 80 off 52 balls and a quick-fire 10 runs off 3 balls by Ayush Badoni in the fag end of the game that turned the tables against Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2022 match at the D.Y Patil Stadium, here on Thursday.

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Delhi Capitals to 149/3 despite an attacking fifty by Prithvi Shaw (61 off 34).

After a fast start and a quickfire half-century by Shaw, Delhi lost steam and their batters couldn't get the momentum throughout their innings.

Invited to bat first, the new opening pair of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner gave Lucknow a flying start and took them to 52-0 in the powerplay. Out of the 52, Shaw alone scored 47 runs while Warner was a mere spectator at the other end. The attacking batter continued his assault even after the powerplay and raced to his fifty in just 30 balls.

However, Lucknow made a roaring comeback in the game by picking quick wickets. It was Krishnappa Gowtham, who gave LSG their first wicket by dismissing the dangerous Shaw. After getting hit for a six and four in the first two balls of his over, Gowtham changed the angle and went around the wicket. The spinner fired the ball wide and got Shaw 61 off 34 caught behind.

In the very next over, Ravi Bishnoi got rid of Warner, who managed just 4 off 12 in his first IPL 2022 outing.