Live
- School jobs case: WBSSC released 'truncated' tainted candidates list, more names may surface, legal brains
- GST 2.0, rising rural incomes, easing inflation may spark big consumption revival in India: Report
- India in dialogue with US for bilateral trade deal: Piyush Goyal
- Road accident kills 8, injures 4 in Afghanistan
- A.R. Rahman decides to slow down in career: "You sometimes miss life"
- I-T raids 18 locations linked to real estate, pan masala groups in Jaipur, Kota
- Export obligation period extended to 18 months in big relief to chemical industry
- Congress-RJD using Muslims as vote bank: Kiren Rijiju
- WhatsApp Tests Instagram-Style “Close Friends” Feature for Status Updates
- Stoinis' push for T20 World Cup spot receives major boost after recall for NZ T20Is
Mitchell Starc Ends T20 Era, Prioritizes Test and ODI Cricket!
Highlights
Australia’s fast bowler Mitchell Starc retires from international T20 cricket to prioritize Test matches and ODIs. Continues playing in domestic T20 leagues like IPL.
Australia’s fast bowler Mitchell Starc has stopped playing international T20 cricket. Now, he will play only Test matches and One Day Internationals (ODIs).
But he will still play in T20 leagues like the IPL.
Starc has taken the most wickets for Australia in short games. He began T20 cricket in 2012 against Pakistan.
He played 65 matches and took 79 wickets.
Starc said he is happy with his T20 career. He enjoyed every game for Australia.
The 2021 World Cup was the best part of his career. Now, he will focus on Test matches.
Next Story