Mitchell Starc Ends T20 Era, Prioritizes Test and ODI Cricket!

Australia’s fast bowler Mitchell Starc retires from international T20 cricket to prioritize Test matches and ODIs. Continues playing in domestic T20 leagues like IPL.

Australia’s fast bowler Mitchell Starc has stopped playing international T20 cricket. Now, he will play only Test matches and One Day Internationals (ODIs).

But he will still play in T20 leagues like the IPL.

Starc has taken the most wickets for Australia in short games. He began T20 cricket in 2012 against Pakistan.

He played 65 matches and took 79 wickets.

Starc said he is happy with his T20 career. He enjoyed every game for Australia.

The 2021 World Cup was the best part of his career. Now, he will focus on Test matches.

