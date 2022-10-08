MS Dhoni is missed in Team India, his experience is 'rare,' says Shardul Thakur

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has said MS Dhoni is missed a lot in the Indian team before adding the former captain's experience is "rare" in the world of cricket.



Dhoni, who played international cricket for 15 years, represented India in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests, and 98 T20Is. He captained India to the glory in the inaugural edition of T20 World Cup in 2007 and 50-over World Cup in 2011. He retired from international cricket two years ago but is still competing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Thakur, who is currently playing in India's home series against South Africa, reckoned that Dhoni's experience "matters a lot" for Team India.

"Everybody misses him because his experience matters a lot. He has played more than 300 ODIs, close to 90 Tests and he played a lot of T20Is as well. So this much-experienced player, it is rare that you come across such an experienced player. We miss him definitely," Shardul was quoted as saying in a press conference on Saturday.

Thakur also played under Dhoni's captaincy for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL.

Thakur's comments came on the eve of the second ODI between India and South Africa in Ranchi.

India recently defeated the Proteas 2-1 in the T20I series but lost the opening ODI in Lucknow by nine runs. In the white-ball games so far, the bowlers have had quite a difficult time. When reporters on Saturday asked Thakur about the bowlers' consistency, the player said that even the visiting bowlers are being taken for runs due to the conditions that are more inclined to the batters.

"The bowlers who are coming to play here are also being hit for runs. If you look at the T20I series against South Africa and you criticise our bowlers, then you should criticise their bowlers as well, because we won the series. Their bowlers were scored off as well. When you ask about someone's consistency, one should see the pitch conditions," Thakur added further.

In the first ODI on Thursday, Thakur was the most economical bowler among the Indians, finishing with figures of 2 for 35 at an economy of 4.40. He even batted well toward the end of India's chase. He scored 33 off 31 balls, including five boundaries, before falling to his former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Lungi Ngidi.

The second and penultimate match of the three-game ODI series is going to be played on Sunday (Oct. 9) at JCSA Stadium in Ranchi.