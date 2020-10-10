MS Dhoni's daughter gets rape threats after CSK skipper's poor show

New Delhi: Social media has turned out to be a mediator for the celebrities and the cricketers to connect with their fans and vice-versa. But a coin always has two sides. Social media also brings some disadvantages with it and it is the amount of hate people spread. The comments section of the celebrities and cricketers is sometimes filled with a lot of abuse. Most of the time, the so-called fans also drag their families into it.

This time around the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni isn't spared either. CSK is going through a tough phase at the moment in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season with not much working for them. The team has won only two matches out of six they've played and moreover, Dhoni is yet to light up the tournament with his batting and the fans aren't happy it seems.

MS Dhoni is at the receiving end of a lot of hate comments on social media, especially Instagram, at the moment. Rather some of the users also gave rape threats to his five-year-old daughter as well which has left many in shock now. The screenshots of the comment have gone viral on Twitter with many lashing out at a section of fans for dragging the family of a big personality every now and then without any reason.

The comments are flooding on MS Dhoni's retirement announcement post on Instagram. The legendary player called it a day from international cricket on August 15 this year and all this criticism and especially, the rape threats to his daughter is absolutely uncalled for.

MS Dhoni hasn't had a great time in the ongoing IPL so far with the bat. His batting number was the talking point earlier. But even after walking out to bat at four against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the CSK skipper couldn't do much getting out on 11 off 12 deliveries. He has so far scored only 102 runs in five innings with the best score of 47*.

All the hate comments for the cricketer and his family started coming in after CSK's lost to KKR a coupe of days ago. While MS Dhoni has just learned to ignore all such things over the years, the fans should refrain from abusing and giving rape threats to cricketers' and celebrities families.