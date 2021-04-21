MS Dhoni’s parents hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

MS Dhoni's parents tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to a hospital in their hometown of Ranchi on Wednesday.

The former Indian skipper is currently in Mumbai for the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), while his father Pan Singh and his mother Devaki Devi were admitted to Pulse Superspeciality hospital in Ranchi, according to news agency ANI.

"Parents of cricketer MS Dhoni have been admitted here at the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Their oxygen level is stable: Pulse Superspeciality Hospital, Ranchi, Jharkhand," tweeted ANI.





"He [Dhoni] will remain with the team and is not flying out as of now," CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan told Indian Express on Wednesday.

Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are scheduled to take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday. It is the second game of the IPL 2021's second double header.

Dhoni's CSK have had a mixed start to their campaign this season, having won two out of their three games. They kickstarted the IPL 2021 with a disappointing loss by seven wickets against Delhi Capitals (DC). Following that, the three-time champions have bounced back, winning two back-to-back games: against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The win over RR earlier this week was a tad special as the match had marked Dhoni's 200th match as CSK's skipper in the IPL. He became the first-ever player to captain a franchise for the 200th time in T20 cricket.

The ongoing IPL is being played in a strict bio-secure bubble amidst the rising COVID-19 cases in India. India have recorded over 2.95 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.