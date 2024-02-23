Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: WPL 2024 Opener Showdown!

The highly anticipated Women’s Premier League 2024 is set to commence at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on February 23. In the inaugural match, defending champions the Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will face off against last year's runners-up, the Delhi Capitals. The league, featuring five teams, will run until March 17.



The initial leg from February 23 to March 4 will see 11 matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, with the remaining 11 matches scheduled at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi from March 5 to 17. The grand finale is slated for March 17 in Delhi. Fans can catch all the action through live streaming and televised broadcasts on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels in India.

The star-studded tournament includes top cricketers like Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Kate Cross, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Nadine de Klerk, and Hayley Matthews. Indian stars, led by MI captain Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and others, will add local flair.

The Mumbai Indians, champions of the inaugural WPL in 2023, will aim to defend their title. Royal Challengers Bangalore, UP Warriorz, and Gujarat Giants complete the competitive lineup. RCB, eyeing improvement after securing seven players in the mini auction, is set to make a mark.

Beth Mooney's return boosts Gujarat Giants, while UP Warriorz, last year's third-place finishers, eye another strong campaign. The Giants, under new head coach Michael Klinger, seek redemption after finishing at the bottom in 2023.

Catch the excitement of WPL 2024 live on JioCinema for streaming and Sports18 channels for live telecast. Follow the gripping clashes as teams vie for supremacy in India’s premier T20 cricket competition for women.