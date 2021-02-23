National Selector Breaks Virat Kohli's Arrogant Tag

Fans of celebrity stars are usually inquisitive about the personal life of their idols. They want to emulate their lifestyle and attitude in their lives so that they can also come to limelight someday! An ex-Indian cricketer and a former national selector Sarandeep Singh has showered praises about the modest behaviour and lifestyle of celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.



Sarandeep has said that this couple do not have any servants at their luxurious home! Virat is one of the best batsmen in the world. Saran has heaped praises about the down to earth nature of this couple to ward off misconception held by few people who consider Virat Kohli as an arrogant character after noticing his body language on the cricket ground during international matches. "At his home, there are no servants. He and his wife serve food to everyone. What else do you want? Virat always sits with you, chats with you, and goes out for dinner with you. All the other players have so much respect for him. He is very down to earth and strong willed," says Sarandeep.

"On the field, he needs to be that way because he's the captain. He's the one who will handle the pressure on the ground and make decisions in the heat of the moment," said the ex-National selector. Sarandeep Singh who further spoke about the nature of Virat Kohli spoke about his humble nature off the field. He spoke about his behaviour during team meetings. "Whenever Virat comes to team meetings, the team meetings usually last for about 1 to 1.5 hours. Virat is a good listener. I don't know what other people think about him," said Sarandeep Singh.

"If you see him in the matches, he's always charged up while batting and fielding. So, it seems like he is always hot and arrogant, and doesn't listen to anyone. But No, he's as down-to-earth as he seems aggressive on the field. During selection meetings, he would be so polite. He always used to listen to everyone before his final decision," signs off Sarandeep.

Virat and Anushka who got married in December during the year 2017 at Italy's beautiful location were blessed with a baby girl recently. The couple has named their daughter Vamika.