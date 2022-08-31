New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme retires from international cricket

New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme on Wednesday announced his retirement from international cricket.

De Grandhomme made the decision to call it quits on an impressive international career with the BlackCaps after discussions this week with New Zealand Cricket (NZC), which agreed to release him from his central contract, according to a press release from the cricketing board.

The 36-year-old cricketer said that a series of factors were involved that led to this big decision.

"I accept I'm not getting any younger and that the training is getting harder, particularly with the injuries. I also have a growing family and am trying to understand what my future looks like post-cricket. All of this has been on my mind over the past few weeks.

"I've been fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to play for the BlackCaps since debuting in 2012 and I'm proud of my international career - but I feel this is the right time to finish," said de Grandhomme.

De Grandhomme, who made his international debut in 2012, has ended his BlackCaps career with an impressive record, especially in the longest format. He scored 1,432 runs in 29 Tests at an average of 38.70, including centuries against the West Indies and South Africa, and 49 wickets at 32.95 – including six for 41 on debut against Pakistan.

He played a key role in New Zealand's triumph in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship triumph, which ended with a win over India in the final at Southampton. Overall, de Grandhomme featured in a total of 18 wins in Test cricket for the BlackCaps.

De Grandhomme also proved valuable in New Zealand's ODI side, in 45 outings scoring 742 runs at a strike rate of 106.15 and taking 30 wickets at 41.00 with the ball, as the side reached a No.1 world ranking, and qualified for the final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

In that tournament, he starred with a 47-ball 60 in an important victorious chase against South Africa, scored 64 against Pakistan, and bowled superbly in the final against England, taking one for 25 off his 10 overs. Unfortunately, New Zealand ended up losing to England in the final.

Best of luck in your retirement Colin De Grandhomme 👏 pic.twitter.com/tIG6gFPsJZ — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 31, 2022

The all-rounder also represented New Zealand in 41 T20Is, where he scored 505 runs at a strike rate of 138.35 and took 12 wickets at 38.41 (economy rate of 8.61).



Continuing in the same interview, de Grandhomme said that he had cherished his time playing for the BlackCaps in such a successful time for New Zealand cricket.

"I've loved being part of this team over the past decade and am grateful for the experiences we've shared together. I've made many lasting friendships with teammates, coaching staff, and opponents, and will treasure the memories for the rest of my life," the all-rounder added further.

De Grandhomme went on to add that he still wished to play domestic cricket in New Zealand when available, and would be discussing that matter with Northern Districts cricket.

New Zealand's head coach Gary Stead said it was sad to see de Grandhomme depart the international scene, but he understood his reasons.

"Colin's been a hugely influential part of the BlackCaps and contributed to some of the team's greatest achievements. His immense power with the bat and skills with the ball made him a real match winner and an asset to any side. Colin's a great team man and we will certainly miss his character around the dressing room.

"While it's sad to see him go - we appreciate he's at a stage in his career where he's looking to head in a different direction and we respect that. We wish him all the best with his future and hope to see him featuring on the New Zealand domestic scene when available," added Stead.