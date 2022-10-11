New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi 'really looking forward' to bilateral series against India

New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi has said he is looking forward to playing against India in a white-ball bilateral series after the T20 World Cup.

After the T20 World Cup 2022, which will be played from Oct. 16 to Nov. 13 in Australia, India are due to travel to New Zealand for a limited-overs series, which includes three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Since New Zealand have not done their best against India in the shorter format, Sodhi wants to change that and also believes that India are a tough side to defeat.

"I am really looking forward to the series (against India after the T20 WC). They are obviously a very tough team to beat in all conditions, so we are really looking forward to having them here, and we in the past have not done well against them over here, especially in the last T20 series, so it would be nice to turn their form around them and have a good series," said Sodhi in an interview.

The leg spinner also spoke about shorter boundaries in New Zealand and the challenges around it when teams like India come on tour.

"New Zealand, I guess, is renowned for its small boundaries. Anytime a white-ball team like India turns up, I think there are always going to be runs on offer. So, bowling becomes an important part of the game, more than usual I think," the 29-year-old spinner added further.

Sodhi so far has played 15 T20Is against India, taking 20 wickets but has been hit for runs as well as his economy is a little over seven.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup and the subsequent home series against India, Sodhi also emphasized on the importance of finding balance as a bowling unit.

"If your bowlers can find a mix between being aggressive and defensive, something which our opening bowlers have done really well over the years, then if the spin bowlers can complement that and be able to take some wickets, and ensure that towards the death they don't have two or three batters," said Sodhi.

Last year, New Zealand lost the T20 World Cup final to neighbours Australia, who clinched their maiden T20 world title.

India and New Zealand will first lock horns in the three-match T20I series, starting Nov. 18 at Wellington's Sky Stadium. The other two T20Is will be played on Nov. 20 and 22 at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval and Napier's McLean Park respectively. After this, the ODI series will go underway on Nov. 25 in Auckland. The final two games of the tour will take place on Nov. 27 and 30 in Hamilton and Christchurch.