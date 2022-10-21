New Zealand's poor record in Australia doesn't matter, they cannot be taken lightly, says Aaron Finch

Australia captain Aaron Finch does not believe New Zealand's poor form Down Under has any influence on the fact that the BlackCaps have been a top side in World Cup events over the last few years.

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand reached the final of the Cricket World Cup 2019 and T20 World Cup 2021, but finished runners-up in both big games. In between that, New Zealand won the World Test Championship (WTC) in 2021 by beating India in the final.

However, New Zealand have not won a game on Australian soil in over a decade now. Their last win in Australia came back in 2011 when New Zealand won a Test in Hobart under the captaincy of Ross Taylor, who announced his international retirement earlier this year. New Zealand are yet to win a T20I in Australia though.

Australia are set to begin their World T20 Cup defense on Saturday (Oct. 22) when they face off against New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). It is also a repeat of the last edition's final.

In a pre-match conference on Friday, when reporters asked if the fact that New Zealand have not won a game in Australia in such a long time will play a part, Finch replied," I wouldn't say that. Their World Cup record over the last five or six World Cups has been unbelievable. They're a great side with a great mix of experience, and youth as well. They're led unbelievably well. They've got world-class players all throughout their 11 -- or throughout their 15."

"You can never ever take any team lightly, and we're seeing how close all teams are in this competition, even through the qualifiers. The teams are so close, and the margins in T20 cricket are so fine that any person on their day can take the game away from the opposition. You just have to be really mindful of that and hope you're on the right side of it each time," added Finch in the conference.

Australia have taken a risk by not taking a back-up keeper: Aaron Finch

Meanwhile, Finch also admitted that Australia have taken a risk by not calling up an extra wicketkeeper for the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after Josh Inglis was ruled out of the tournament.

All-rounder Cameron Green was added to Australia's squad as a replacement for Inglis, who suffered a bizarre injury while playing golf just three days before their campaign-opener game.

"He's just arrived this morning from Perth. He's come in as cover. We've taken the risk and not gone with the extra keeper, which obviously had a degree of risk to it, but we feel as though Cam gives us a little bit better balance to the squad," said Finch.

If wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is injured during the tournament, David Warner is most likely to don the gloves, according to Finch. The opening batsman also practiced a bit in the nets on Thursday.

"Probably Davey Warner, I would think. He did a little bit of practice yesterday. Myself, maybe I could do it. Maybe captaining and keeping when you haven't done it before is a little bit tougher. Maybe Mitchell Starc can bowl a few up front, take the gloves through the middle, and then bowl again at the end. It's a good question.

Probably Davey, to be honest. And like I said, that's a risk that we're prepared to take at the moment," added Finch.

On the other hand, Finch also revealed the nature of Inglis' injury, confirming that there wasn't any tendon damage.

"That was a freak accident. I was playing in Josh's group, and I feel so bad for him because we all -- Maxy had played his shot, and then Josh hit. We didn't realize the club broke. We just thought he hit it poorly, and we looked down, and there was blood everywhere.

"So that was a freak accident. His clubs must have gotten damaged while travelling or something like that. But it was pretty distressing for a little bit, especially with all the unknowns. When we got the news there was no tendon damage or anything, that was a big relief. Disappointed he missed out on another opportunity to be part of the squad for the World Cup," Finch added.

Australia are in Team 1 of the Super 12s, along with New Zealand, Afghanistan, England, Sri Lanka, and Ireland.