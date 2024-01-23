Northamptonshire secure services of Karun Nair for April County season

New Delhi: Northamptonshire has secured the return of Indian batter Karun Nair. Having gone unsold in the IPL auction, Nair will don the Northants jersey for seven County Championship fixtures in April and May, marking a continuation of his successful stint with the club during the final three matches of the previous season.

Nair's impact in his brief tenure with Northants last year was significant, with scores of 78, 150, and 21 in his three innings.

John Sadler, the head coach of Northants, expressed his delight at securing Nair's services, stating that the Indian batsman was their "main target" for the 2024 season. Sadler praised Nair not only for his impressive run-scoring ability but also for his calmness, temperament, and hunger for runs.

"Not only did he score some incredible runs for us, his calmness, his temperament, and his hunger for more runs was superb. We are delighted to get him on board with us again, and I'm sure he will be a super asset for us again this season," Sadler remarked in a press release.

The uncertainty surrounding Nair's availability for the early stages of the County Championship season arose from the possibility of IPL commitments. However, after going unsold in the mini-auction in Dubai, Nair has committed to representing Northants in the first seven games of the season.

Expressing his excitement about returning to Northamptonshire, Nair emphasized the team's goal of winning games and securing promotion. He thanked the coach and captain for their belief in him and the opportunity to contribute with the bat. Nair, who played six Tests and two ODIs for India, including an unforgettable unbeaten triple century against England in Chennai in 2016, remains a valuable asset for Northants.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to Northamptonshire for another stint of County Championship cricket." Nair said. "Our aim is to win games and get promoted and I'm excited to get stuck in with the bat and help the team secure victories.

"I would like to thank the coach and captain for believing in me and giving me this wonderful opportunity. I was really happy with my form last season, and hopefully I can get going right away and put big runs on the board,” he added.

The 32-year-old Indian batsman will be replaced by compatriot Prithvi Shaw later in the English summer. Shaw, who enjoyed a successful stint with Northants last year, is set to arrive in June after representing Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

Australian seamer Chris Tremain will join Nair as Northants' second overseas player in the initial month of the season. Additionally, the club recently announced the signing of Sikandar Raza for the T20 Blast, further strengthening their squad for the upcoming county campaign.