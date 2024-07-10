Pakistan cricket team’s selectors sacked, PCB meets former cricketers to discuss way forward after poor showing in ICC T20 World Cup

The axe came down on Pakistan team selectors and former players Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq after Pakistan’s poor showing in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan lost to the United States and India to exit the T20 World Cup in the group stage.



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the decision to sack the national team selectors on Wednesday. In a statement, the PCB said that the selectors were no longer required in the national selection committee setup.



Wahab Riaz, a former bowler, was the chairman of the seven-member selection panel earlier and was removed from the position of the panel chief early this year. Meanwhile, former all rounder Abdul Razzaq was a member of both the men’s and the women’s teams’ selection committee.



“The Pakistan Cricket Board has notified Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz that their services will no longer be required in the national selection committee setup,” the statement from PCB read.



Pakistan, who won the 2009 T20 World Cup, is expected to undergo a slew of changes in their leadership group under new coach Gary Kirsten. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met former Pakistan cricketers in Lahore to discuss on how to effectively take Pakistan cricket forward, especially with a packed international home season that culminates with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.



The former cricketers - Salman Butt, Ijaz Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Basit Ali, Intikhab Alam, Asim Kamal, Mohammad Sami, Shafiq Papa, Yasir Hameed, Saleem Altaf, Haroon Rasheed, Yasir Shah, Sikandar Bakht, Wajahatullah Wasti and Azar Khan - suggested a slew of improvements and suggestions to improve the infrastructure, grassroots development and also discussed on how the Pakistan men's senior team can improve their performances on the global stage.



The former cricketers suggested that the team combination, especially in the middle and lower-middle order, needs to be looked into. They also raised concerns over having too many opening batters in the combination.



The former cricketers also came down heavily on the selection committee and suggested that the selection criteria is flawed.



The think-tank also advocated the need of a stable captain to have a more consistent leadership approach to the side.



Fitness standards were also discussed in the meeting with the former cricketers coming down heavily on the fitness routine and regimen of the current Pakistan team players.



Former captains Javed Miandad and Rashid Latif, who were invited for the meeting, could not attend.



Naqvi also clarified that there has been no decision made on Babar Azam's captaincy yet and added that the board will take a call when the time is ripe.

