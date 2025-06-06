Piyush Chawla Retires from All Forms of Cricket After 20-Year Career

Piyush Chawla, the well-known leg-spin bowler, has said he is retiring from all forms of cricket.

He was part of India’s World Cup-winning teams in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. He played 3 Test matches, 25 ODIs, and 7 T20Is for India and took a total of 43 wickets.

In the IPL (Indian Premier League), Chawla played 192 matches and also took 192 wickets, making him one of the top bowlers in the tournament’s history. He won the 2014 IPL title with Kolkata Knight Riders and hit the winning runs in the final. He last played in the 2024 IPL for Mumbai Indians.

Chawla posted a message online, saying it’s time to say goodbye after more than 20 years of playing cricket. He said cricket will always be in his heart, and he is now ready to start a new chapter in life.

He thanked his coaches, teams, and IPL franchises — including Punjab Kings, KKR, CSK, and Mumbai Indians — for supporting him during his career.

He called the IPL a very special part of his journey and also thanked his coaches K.K. Gautam and Pankaj Saraswat for their guidance.

Chawla also gave a special mention to his late father, saying his father's belief helped him succeed.

He started playing cricket at age 15 and played for India Under-19 and Uttar Pradesh Under-22 teams. He became known when he bowled out Sachin Tendulkar with a googly in 2005-06. He made his first-class debut at 17.

In total, he took more than 1,000 wickets in domestic cricket, making it a great career.