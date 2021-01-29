‘Prithvi needs some help,’ Renowned coach to work closely with struggling batsman

Former Indian cricketer and now a renowned coach Pravin Amre has been picked to work closely with struggling Prithvi Shaw and help the young opening batsman rectify the errors in his game.

Earlier this month, Delhi Capitals (DC) appointed Amre as Ricky Ponting's assistant coach ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

DC, who finished as runners up in the previous season, have asked Amre to work with their players even during the non-IPL period, especially with Shaw, who had an average run in IPL 2020 in the UAE, scoring 228 runs in 13 matches. Shaw was a part of the Indian team that travelled to Australia straight from the UAE for a full-fledged tour. The Mumbai cricketer registered a duck and four in the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval, in which India lost by eight runs after the side was bowled out for 36 – their lowest ever total in Tests.

While he made quite a few errors while fielding, he especially came under scrutiny for his poor technique with the bat. As a result, Shaw was ignored for the remaining three Tests Down Under.

Shaw's fortunes have taken a major hit since his memorable Test debut in 2018, where he had scored a century. It is understood that Shaw could be in consideration for Mumbai's Vijay Hazare and Ranji Trophy matches and which is why Amre has been asked to pay special attention to the opening batsman.

"I am delighted that the Delhi Capitals management has taken this decision to work with their players even during the non-IPL period. Usually, most teams, except Mumbai Indians, only work with their players a month before the IPL. I've known Prithvi from my Air India days, so the bonding is there. We are trying to understand what he needs at the moment rather than telling him what to do," Amre told Mid Day in an interview.

Amre is well respected in the Indian circuit as he is known to be India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane's mentor, while batsmen such as Robin Uthappa and Suresh Raina have turned to him for help at some point in their careers.

In the interview, Amre has admitted that one key area that Shaw needs to work on is his fitness.

"I too believe that Prithvi needs some help. Since there are no red-ball matches now, we've started working on his white-ball cricket. Once he goes into the bubble with the Mumbai team either for the Ranji Trophy or Vijay Hazare, we won't have time to work together.

It's good to see that he's also keen to work on his batting. We have been analysing his videos. There won't be any compulsion on him. It will all depend on his agreement to work on certain aspects of his game. But definitely, we are working on his skill and fitness," added Amre, who coached Mumbai to three Ranji Trophy titles, added further.