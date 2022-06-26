Prithvi Shaw after Mumbai's Ranji Trophy defeat: 'Learn from this and move forward'

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw has backed his side saying "we can learn from this and move forward" after they lost the Ranji Trophy final to Madhya Pradesh.



On Sunday, MP defeated 41-time winners Mumbai by six wickets to claim their maiden Ranji Trophy title. The victory marked veteran coach Chandrakant Pandit's sixth Ranji title as a coach.

It was also Mumbai's second consecutive loss in a Ranji Trophy final. Back in the 2016-17 season, Gujarat had defeated the powerhouse Mumbai in the final.

"I think the way the boys have played it is unbelievable. A lot of youngsters and new guys showed character and showed what Mumbai cricket is all about. Every day can't be your day, MP guys batted and bowled well. We can learn from this and move forward," said Shaw after Mumbai's defeat at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday.





We will cherish the performances and memories from this season. We are proud of this 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 💙









Shaw, who scored just 47 and 44 runs in both innings, also said that he should have batted longer.

"If you ask personally I could have batted longer, there will be ups and downs in cricket. All my focus was on what I can do better for the boys and team, surely will come back stronger next year," added Shaw.

The best outcome for Mumbai and probably for Team India from the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season was Sarfaraz Khan's form. The Mumbai batter was named the Player of the Series as he finished as the leading run scorer: 982 runs in six games, including three centuries, at an average of 122.75. There have been reports suggesting that Sarfaraz could receive a Test call-up for India's upcoming series against Bangladesh.

"If you see the scorecard you can see the kind of talent we have; Arman, Sarfaraz, Suved are the future of Mumbai cricket. It is a proud moment for me to captain Mumbai. I really enjoyed playing under Amol sir, he's really calm and tough and put in a lot of hard work this year. We didn't get the cup but hope he's happy with the effort we put in," Shaw said further.

MP captain Aditya: Emotions are deep, trying to laugh it out





Madhya Pradesh lift their maiden Ranji Trophy title after beating 41-times champion Mumbai by 6 wickets in the final!









Meanwhile, MP skipper Aditya Shrivastava termed the Ranji Trophy title win as "the moment of a lifetime" for himself.

"Completely ecstatic; a generation kind of time has gone by since MP has won the Ranji Trophy for the first time. It is the moment of a lifetime for me. The emotions are deep, we are trying to laugh it out but we are extremely emotional from the inside. This has been my first year as captain and whatever I know about leading a side is from Chandrakant Sir.

I would like to continue this. The stage is going to get to our mind but we have to stick to the process, that is what has got us here and will keep us here. That is the mantra we were speaking about in the meetings too. It is a good group coming through as we have been playing together from 2013. There is a good mix of youngsters and experienced players. Doing it once was not at all easy but it is going to be tougher to do it again," added Aditya.