Ravichandran Ashwin Announces Retirement from International Cricket

Senior India spinner R. Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket following the third Test match against Australia in Brisbane.

Indian cricket team’s senior spinner, R. Ashwin, has announced his retirement from international cricket after the third Test match of the series against Australia in Brisbane on Wednesday. Ashwin made the announcement during a post-match press conference, alongside captain Rohit Sharma, after the match ended in a draw.

Ashwin played in the second match of the five-Test series in Adelaide, but was replaced by Ravindra Jadeja for the Brisbane Test.

Ashwin retires as the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket, with 537 wickets in 106 matches, only behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets).

Despite his retirement from international cricket, Ashwin will continue to play in T20 tournaments and will represent Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025.

"I won’t take up too much of your time. Today will be my last day as an India cricketer," Ashwin said at the end of the third Test during a joint press conference with Rohit Sharma.

Ashwin declined to take any further questions and left immediately after making the announcement.The 38-year-old spinner had played the day-night Test in Adelaide, picking up one wicket.

Rohit Sharma, reflecting on Ashwin’s decision, said, "He was very sure of his decision, and we should stand by what he wants."

Before the announcement, Ashwin was seen sharing an emotional moment with star batter Virat Kohli in the dressing room. The BCCI paid tribute to Ashwin, calling him "a name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation."