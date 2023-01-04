Rishabh Pant to be airlifted to Mumbai, will undergo surgery: Full details

Rishabh Pant is set to be shifted from Dehradun to Mumbai for further treatment for his injuries caused during a freak accident last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) confirmed.



Pant, who is currently being treated at Dehradun's Max Hospital, will be airlifted by the BCCI to Mumbai, where he will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital, according to an official statement from the BCCI.

"Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation. The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period," read BCCI's statement.

There are also a few reports suggesting that the BCCI panel doctors will go through the medical reports and evaluate the situation and the board may also consider moving the treatment overseas, preferably to London.

On Friday, Pant, while travelling from Delhi to his hometown Rookee, hit his luxurious car into a road divider. After which, the car burst into flames. It is believed that the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman had to break the windshield to jump out of the car after the crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Pant is stable and responding well to treatment at the private hospital in Dehradun. The 25-year-old cricketer suffered multiple injuries, including two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

The BCCI was looking to handle the treatment for ligament tear and the India cricketer's recovery will be supervised by the board.

"Pant's further treatment will be taken care by BCCI now. Jay Shah himself will keep a close eye on his treatment. If needed, the board will send him to the United Kingdom," a Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) official told ANI.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar on Tuesday said police are collecting details of all the passers-by who helped Pant during the accident, including Haryana Roadways bus driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjeet Nain, in order to honour them.

"Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has already made an announcement regarding this," the DGP said in an interview.

Earlier, Dhami announced that his government will on Republic Day honour the driver and operator of Haryana Roadways, who saved the star cricketer's life.

He added, "The driver and operator risked their lives to save the life of Rishabh Pant. The Cricketer's car rolled a couple of times in front of their eyes (after hitting a divider and going up in flames on the Delhi-Dehradun highway). The Haryana Roadways' staff proved their mettle as they tackled the emergency situation."

Pant is expected to be ruled out of action for at least a couple of months. He is likely to miss the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a four-Test series against Australia, at home in February-March and is also doubtful for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.