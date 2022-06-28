Robinson, Woakes eye return to England side after long injury lay-offs

England pace bowler Ollie Robinson could be in contention for a place in the Test squad for the three-match series against South Africa from mid-August after the 28-year-old missed the three-Test series against the West Indies due to back spasms.

Robinson last featured in an international fixture in the Ashes, following which he missed the Caribbean tour. In a season marred by injury, an emergency dental surgery and Covid-19, Robinson's return to competitive cricket was restricted to just two County Championship appearances before he suffered another breakdown.

A report in Daily Mail said that his back scans have "proved inconclusive" and Robinson is "targeting the Division Two fixture against Middlesex on July 19 as a competitive comeback".

The report added that all-rounder Chris Woakes is also eyeing a return to the side, targeting the limited-overs fixtures in July. Woakes was sidelined from the series against New Zealand because of bone bruising in his knee during the three-Test away fixture in the West Indies.

The 33-year-old has a superb Test record in English conditions, and has claimed 94 wickets in 25 appearances at 22.63 runs apiece. He will be playing for Warwickshire's second XI this week.